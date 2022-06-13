Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Science vs. bugs and “super bugs”

Cultures grown in a lab to help identify new bacteria that have become resistant to antibiotics.
Cultures grown in a lab to help identify new bacteria that have become resistant to antibiotics.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bacteria developing resistance to antibiotics has a new enemy.

Brad Spakowitz starts 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES talking about research by the Mayo Clinic and Washington State University against these so-called “super bugs.” Their method reduced one of the worst “super bugs” by 99% in just 2 days.

Also, the findings of 233 experiments about genetically modified corn -- meant to make corn resistant to corn borers, rootworms, and other pests. There were fears that organisms that weren’t targeted and might be beneficial to crops might be injured by unintended consequences of GMO corn. What did the science say?

