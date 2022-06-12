Thousands participate in 46th annual Bellin Run as it returns in-person

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Excitement was high for the runners hitting the pavement at the 46th annual Bellin Run, which returned in-person for the first time in three years.

“It is so exciting to be back. It’s really three years, three years from when we last did this live, so we’re ready. It’s important for our physical health, it’s also important for our mental health right now,” said Randy Van Straten, Bellin Run Executive Director.

Nearly 7,000 people participated in all race events that started Friday night and ended Saturday morning with the 10K.

Almost 1,000 of those individuals took the virtual route.

“Just fun to be in this city that has such a warm sense of community. I’ll run along the Fox River and everybody’s smiling and waving and it’s fun to feel a part of just a community that loves their neighbors,” said Jared Ward, Men’s 1st Place Winner.

Many things have changed since the event went virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, but defending champions Risper Gesabwa and Jared Ward winning another Bellin Run 10K title, remained the same.

“I love running. I like competing against each other for provisional. Running is like my career, it is like my provision. Without running, I don’t feel the way I want,” said Risper Gesabwa, Women’s 1st Place Winner.

Gesabwa from Kenya, took home the first place title in the women’s category, making this her eighth Bellin Run win.

“All the time I hear some fans on the run, they keep telling me ‘Go, go, go champion. Go, go, go,’” Gesabwa said, “and then I’m like oh yeah that’s good, and then I keep going. They know me. And they say ‘she’s the one who won last time.’”

For the men’s category, the 2016 Olympic marathoner, Jared Ward from Utah, crossed the finish line first and defended his 2019 title.

“I think this race inspires, encourages, creates that playing field that everybody can play on and it’s so inclusive,” said Ward.

More than 700 people volunteered their time to make this year’s event happen.

