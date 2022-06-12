STRONG STORM COMPLEX POSSIBLE MONDAY, HOT & HUMID TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

We’ve had a pretty quiet stretch of weather over the last few weeks but things will be heating up in the weather department Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday. Several rounds of strong storms are possible along with a surge of hot & humid air.

Storm complex possible Monday (WBAY)

The first item of concern is a possible strong storm complex on Monday from late morning through the afternoon. Exact timing and placement remains up in the air but locations from Wautoma to Fond du Lac to Sheboygan and points south appear to have a better chance at seeing the heaviest activity. Any severe storm could produce damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Stay tuned to updates. Comfy highs in the 70s and 60s continue Monday.

A surge of high heat and humidity builds in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Daytime highs in the 80s and 90s remain on track for locations away from the lakeshore. Heat indices may near 100° with dew point values in the 60s and 70s. It’s going to be downright sticky!

Additional storms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Yet another round of storms is likely Wednesday afternoon and evening. More strong to severe weather is certainly possible.

Lots of sunshine and seasonably warm conditions (and lower humidity!) are on tap for the end of the work week and next weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: E/NE 5-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: SE/S 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-4′

TONIGHT: Clouds & stars. Stray showers possible NORTH. LOW: 51

MONDAY: Chance of rain & storms. Some could be strong to severe, especially in the SOUTH. HIGH: 73 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Breezy, hot, & humid. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 92, cooler lakeside. LOW: 73

WEDNESDAY: Hot & humid. A few AM storms possible with more likely in the PM & evening. Some may be severe. HIGH: 91 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy. Turning less humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 81

