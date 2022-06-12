HEATING UP INTO THE NEXT WORK WEEK WITH STORMS POSSIBLE

Today is looking much drier, and overall better than yesterday. Plenty of sunshine with scattered clouds can be expected, and other than a stray shower north this evening, it should be a dry day here in Northeast Wisconsin. Highs will make it into the lower 70s inland from Lake Michigan, but along the lake, northeast winds will keep temperatures in the 60s.

Our next weather maker is a warm front that is slated to push northward towards us during the day tomorrow. This feature may allow for (or produce) a complex of storms that will roll from west to east across Wisconsin during the day. If this happens, there could be some strong to severe storms with damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and lightning. Guidance continues to show this solution playing out. We will continue to monitor trends and keep you updated.

A big warm up with 80s and 90s inland from Lake Michigan are continuing to look likely Tuesday and Wednesday. The humidity will also creep up in a big way which could push our Heat Index values well into the 90s. This heat and humidity could lead to another round of strong to severe storms sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening as a cold front moves across the Upper Midwest.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

MONDAY: E 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Mix of clouds & sun. HIGH: 71, cooler lakeside.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Stray showers North. LOW: 52

MONDAY: Chance of rain & storms. Some could be strong to severe SOUTH. HIGH: 74 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Breezy, hot, & humid. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 90, cooler lakeside. LOW: 73

WEDNESDAY: Hot & humid. Chance of PM storms, some could be strong or severe. HIGH: 91 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy. Lower humidity. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. HIGH: 80

