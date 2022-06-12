Green Bay Police investigate large fight
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a large fight that broke out early Sunday.
Offers were called to the 1200 Block of East Mason Street around 3 a.m.
Police said they are concerned by the disruption the fight caused in the community.
A video shared by Green Bay Crime Reports shows a large group of people yelling and fighting.
No arrests have been made due to the lack of cooperation on scene, according to police.
