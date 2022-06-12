Dozens march for gun laws in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens held homemade signs and raised their voices to bring awareness to gun violence in America.

March for Our Lives Green Bay began with a series of speakers inside the Tarlton theater. Speeches called for state and federal lawmakers to pass gun laws.

“Change has to come at some point and it’s not going to unless we speak up,” Denmark High School junior Henry Pahlow said.

Although Green Bay hasn’t seen the same gun violence as other cities, organizers said they wanted to highlight the issue in solidarity with other rallies happening around the country.

Pahlow, a featured speaker, said shootings have impacted the mental health of fellow teens.

“When you’re in high school, you should be focusing on picking out what to wear or going to the football game next Friday. But instead, we have to think, what would I do in the case. Would I save my friends? What would I do to protect myself? How do I escape from the classroom if there’s a shooter here?”

The marchers walked along Broadway and around the Fox River prior to ending at the theater.

