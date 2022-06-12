Advertisement

Dozens march for gun laws in Green Bay

Dozens marched in Green Bay, showing signs and raising their voices.
By WBAY news staff and Joshua Peguero
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens held homemade signs and raised their voices to bring awareness to gun violence in America.

March for Our Lives Green Bay began with a series of speakers inside the Tarlton theater. Speeches called for state and federal lawmakers to pass gun laws.

“Change has to come at some point and it’s not going to unless we speak up,” Denmark High School junior Henry Pahlow said.

Although Green Bay hasn’t seen the same gun violence as other cities, organizers said they wanted to highlight the issue in solidarity with other rallies happening around the country.

Pahlow, a featured speaker, said shootings have impacted the mental health of fellow teens.

“When you’re in high school, you should be focusing on picking out what to wear or going to the football game next Friday. But instead, we have to think, what would I do in the case. Would I save my friends? What would I do to protect myself? How do I escape from the classroom if there’s a shooter here?”

The marchers walked along Broadway and around the Fox River prior to ending at the theater.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Shawano County traffic stops lead to 35 arrests in one day
Kevin Jones
Charges filed against man in standoff outside trucking company
Santi Castaneda
Chicago murder suspect arrested in Green Bay
Picture of Emma and Cora sent out by Green Bay police during their search.
Green Bay police find missing 4 and 5-year-old girls
monkeypox
Oconto County visitor had monkeypox, exposure believed to be isolated

Latest News

June 10 Birthday Club
June 10 Birthday Club
Bellin Run
Things to know for the 2022 Bellin Run
People participate in the 2-mile Bellin Fun Run, a charity run two days before the 10K Bellin...
Bellin Fun Run start weekend events on the right foot
If Tombstones Could Talk
“If Tombstones Could Talk” returns to For Howard Cemetery