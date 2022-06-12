Advertisement

De Pere, Notre Dame, Kiel headed to State with sectional final soccer wins

De Pere soccer wins sectional championship
De Pere soccer wins sectional championship(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -De Pere girls soccer defeated Eau Claire Memorial Saturday afternoon 3-1 in the D1 sectional final. The Red Birds have booked their ticket to the state tournament thanks to goals from Ellie Patrickus, Greta Czachor and Ella Ericksen.

In Division 2, Notre Dame’s win came down to the wire, getting a 1-0 victory in overtime against Plymouth. Stella Cuene scored the winning goal.

Kiel is headed to state for the first time in school history thanks to a dominate 4-0 win over Howards Grove to take the sectional title. Taylor Schad scored a hat trick and had her 27th assist of the year on the team’s other goal.

In D2, Green Bay Southwest lost to Cedarburg 2-1.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Shawano County traffic stops lead to 35 arrests in one day
Kevin Jones
Charges filed against man in standoff outside trucking company
Santi Castaneda
Chicago murder suspect arrested in Green Bay
Picture of Emma and Cora sent out by Green Bay police during their search.
Green Bay police find missing 4 and 5-year-old girls
monkeypox
Oconto County visitor had monkeypox, exposure believed to be isolated

Latest News

The WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament teed off at Blackwolf Run in Kohler on Monday.
Round one of WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament in the books
2022 WIAA TRACK REGIONALS
WATCH: Highlights from 3 WIAA Track & Field Regional meets
WATCH: Seymour Invite track highlights
Seymour Invite sees great track & field performances
Kiel's Koppenhaver returns to field to field after crash, coma
Kiel’s Kenzie Koppenhaver returns to field after crash, coma