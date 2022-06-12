De Pere, Notre Dame, Kiel headed to State with sectional final soccer wins

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -De Pere girls soccer defeated Eau Claire Memorial Saturday afternoon 3-1 in the D1 sectional final. The Red Birds have booked their ticket to the state tournament thanks to goals from Ellie Patrickus, Greta Czachor and Ella Ericksen.

In Division 2, Notre Dame’s win came down to the wire, getting a 1-0 victory in overtime against Plymouth. Stella Cuene scored the winning goal.

Kiel is headed to state for the first time in school history thanks to a dominate 4-0 win over Howards Grove to take the sectional title. Taylor Schad scored a hat trick and had her 27th assist of the year on the team’s other goal.

In D2, Green Bay Southwest lost to Cedarburg 2-1.

