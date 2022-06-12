Advertisement

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers cashing in on cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency(MGN, Pixabay)
By Tammy Elliott
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Consumer experts say scammers are cashing in on the cryptocurrency craze and taking advantage of people who aren’t familiar with digital currency.

A new report from the Federal Trade Commission says between January 2021 and March 2022, people lost more than one billion dollars to fraud involving cryptocurrency.

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about a dramatic spike in scams that often begin on social media.

“Scams are like viruses. They mutate, they adapt,” says Steve Baker, Investigations Specialist, Better Business Bureau.

Baker has been tracking these scams for the BBB.

“Twenty-to-thirty percent of the romance fraud complaints we’re seeing over the last year involve this crypto investment,” Baker says.

Digital money doesn’t exist in a physical form, but rather lines of computer code. Cryptocurrency operates outside of the traditional banking system, which protections of bank deposits or credit card transactions.

“Unfortunately cryptocurrency has always been used for fraud. That’s one of the major attractions for it,” says Baker. “It’s the criminals that use it. For example, you’ve got dark net websites that sell guns and drugs and stolen credit card numbers. Those are all paid for with Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. That’s their medium of exchange.”

Baker says the scam often starts on social media. Scammers lure victim into bogus investment opportunities.

“The victim gets direction to a website or app, website connected to app. They send money, which is then converted into Bitcoin or another sort of cryptocurrency. And then there’s a website where they establish a user name and password,” says Baker. “It looks very professional. It looks real, like the money is appreciating in value.”

A Better Business Bureau study found reports of fraud complaints involving crypto have tripled in the past three years. It found a lack of regulation and consumer education resulted in the dramatic increase.

Consumer First Alert has reported on cases involving crypto. A lottery scam victim in Oshkosh says scammers impersonating local Powerball winners convinced her to download cryptocurrency apps and exchange hundreds of dollars to crypto. They promised her $32,000.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says several people in the Village of Harrison lost about $78,000 to scammers who directed them to download software to access banking and investment accounts to exchange money into crypto.

“This is really worldwide. This is moving and expanding quickly. I would really, really urge everyone to use extreme caution investing crypto, especially if they’ve been contacted on social media or it involves any sort of friendship or romance situation online,” says Baker. “It’s very, very, very risky.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Shawano County traffic stops lead to 35 arrests in one day
Picture of Emma and Cora sent out by Green Bay police during their search.
Green Bay police find missing 4 and 5-year-old girls
Brandon Colligan
FIRST ALERT: Missing endangered person
Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of May 31. Forbes lists 24 billionaires in Illinois.
Richest billionaires in Wisconsin
A mother died and her 6-year-old son went missing in a tragic fishing incident when the family...
Mother dies, 6-year-old child missing in river after family fishing trip, officials say

Latest News

Saturday's WIAA Girls Soccer Sectional Finals
Saturday's WIAA Girls Soccer Sectional Finals
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and quiet Sunday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and quiet Sunday
Brett Favre at AmFam Championship
Brett Favre at AmFam Championship
Nearly 7,000 people participated in all race events that started Friday night and ended...
Thousands participate in 46th annual Bellin Run as it returns in-person