Brett Favre competes in AmFam Championship celebrity foursome

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers Hall of Famer Brett Favre returned to Wisconsin this weekend to compete in the AmFam Championship celebrity foursome.

He and his partner Andy North lost to Derek Jeter and Julie Inkster, but it was all for fun and for charity.

“Wisconsin fans are special, Favre said. “They’re a different breed and probably much like Yankee fans, and everywhere I’ve been -- no matter walking the streets in Ireland, there’s Packers fans.”

Meanwhile, the actual tournament competition continued Saturday as Miguel Ángel Jiménez leads after day two at -10.

Madison native Jerry Kelly is tied for ninth at -7, and the host Steve Stricker is tied for 25th at -4.

The final day of competition is Sunday.

