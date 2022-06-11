WIAA State Team Tennis: Neenah takes 2nd in D1
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah boys tennis team finished second in the D1 WIAA State Team Tournament.
The Rockets fell to Brookfield East 7-0 in the championship round Saturday.
Earlier in the day, they beat Middleton 4-3 in the semifinals.
This is Neenah’s 12th time as a state runner-up, next to their 10 state titles.
The Rockets end the year with a 19-3 record.
(Photo courtesy of Neenah High School.)
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.