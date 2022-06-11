WIAA State Team Tennis: Neenah takes 2nd in D1

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah boys tennis team finished second in the D1 WIAA State Team Tournament.

The Rockets fell to Brookfield East 7-0 in the championship round Saturday.

Earlier in the day, they beat Middleton 4-3 in the semifinals.

This is Neenah’s 12th time as a state runner-up, next to their 10 state titles.

The Rockets end the year with a 19-3 record.

(Photo courtesy of Neenah High School.)

