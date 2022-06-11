WIAA State Softball: Freedom wins D2 state title, New Holstein is runner up in D3

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Freedom High School earned its first ever softball state title Saturday afternoon. The Irish beat Jefferson 5-4 in the Division 2 championship match.

When the game was tied at 4-4 in the 8th inning, Kierstin Kriewaldt came up huge with the RBI to bring Naleyah Bork home for the winning run.

This was Freedom’s first state appearance in 25 years.

In Division 3, New Holstein was making their first ever state appearance, but fell to Poynette in the championship game 5-3.

