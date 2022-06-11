Advertisement

Ready, set, go: Runners get their race packets for Bellin Run

Bellin Run starting line (file image)
Bellin Run starting line (file image)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bellin Run 10K is back in person Saturday for its 46th annual race. The 10K runners will hear the starting gun at 8 o’clock Saturday morning.

Friday night, people gathered at Astor Park for registration and packet pickup.

Defending champion Jared Ward is looking to take home another title. Being from Utah, Ward says there are many aspects of the Bellin Run that make it unique, including the community.

“You come to a city that has an NFL football team and I expect kind of skyscrapers and just kind of the distant feel that you sometimes feel between people on the streets. And it’s so fun here to run along the Fox River and get away from everybody and it’s just a warm community,” Ward said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the race was virtual in 2020 and 2021. Runners will be able to compete virtually this year, too, if they choose.

MORE: Things to Know for the 2022 Bellin Run

WATCH: Bellin Run Traffic Plan

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Robertson is wanted for questioning about a shooting in Green Bay on June 8, 2022
Green Bay police looking for man after Wednesday night shooting
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
State Patrol, June 8 2022
DCI seeks witnesses to events before deputy-involved shooting
Kevin Jones
Charges filed against man in standoff outside trucking company
Santi Castaneda
Chicago murder suspect arrested in Green Bay

Latest News

Centers for Disease Control map of COVID-19 levels in Wisconsin for the week ending June 10, 2022
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Community levels high in Brown, Door counties
INTERVIEW: Innovations in organ transplants
Organ donations
INTERVIEW: Organ donation shortages
One of the offices at the new Samaritan Counseling Center in Menasha
DEBRIEF: Larger mental health center opens in Fox Valley