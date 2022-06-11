Ready, set, go: Runners get their race packets for Bellin Run

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bellin Run 10K is back in person Saturday for its 46th annual race. The 10K runners will hear the starting gun at 8 o’clock Saturday morning.

Friday night, people gathered at Astor Park for registration and packet pickup.

Defending champion Jared Ward is looking to take home another title. Being from Utah, Ward says there are many aspects of the Bellin Run that make it unique, including the community.

“You come to a city that has an NFL football team and I expect kind of skyscrapers and just kind of the distant feel that you sometimes feel between people on the streets. And it’s so fun here to run along the Fox River and get away from everybody and it’s just a warm community,” Ward said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the race was virtual in 2020 and 2021. Runners will be able to compete virtually this year, too, if they choose.

