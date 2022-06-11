RAIN LIKELY TODAY

Our next weathermaker is inbound, and will bring us some rain today. Rain showers will move into eastern Wisconsin later this morning. Umbrellas and rain jackets will become a necessity by this afternoon. A few non-severe storms are also possible this afternoon and into the evening. Plan on isolated showers towards the end of Green Bay’s Bellin Run, with more widespread rain during Appleton’s Flag Day Parade.

Our afternoon highs will top out in the lower 70s for most, with similar temperatures tomorrow. Tomorrow looks dry with early clouds giving way to some sunshine by the afternoon. Monday is something of a transition day with highs in the mid 70s and a few late day storms possible. The heat is set to crank up for a couple of days thereafter as highs Tuesday and Wednesday could possibly be in the 90s! The mugginess will be going up then as well.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Rain develops by the late morning. Some PM thunder possible. HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: Evening t’showers, then drying out. LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Early clouds, PM sunshine. Likely dry. HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly humid. Late storms possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid, and breezy. An stray shower? HIGH: 90 LOW: 72

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid, and breezy. Chance of PM storms. HIGH: 92 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy. Lower humidity. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. HIGH: 83

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.