QUIET SUNDAY, HEAT & STORM CHANCES COMING BACK

Showers will gradually taper off as we go through the evening hours. Look for variably cloudy skies later on tonight with lows in the 50s and 40s.

Sunday is shaping up to be pretty nice, albeit a bit on the cool side... especially near Lake Michigan where highs may be only in the 50s and 60s. Low to mid 70s are expected across most inland areas. A cool northeast breeze off the lake & bay will be with us all day long.

Our next weather maker is a warm front that is slated to push northward towards us during the day Monday. This feature may allow for (or produce) a complex of storms that will roll from west to east across Wisconsin during the day. If this happens, there could be some strong to severe storms with hail, gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. Models continue hinting that something like this will occur but the exact timing and placement is still up in the air.

Warm & much more humid air build in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Actual air temperatures in the 80s to low 90s seem reasonable along with muggy dew point values in the 60s and 70s. I’m afraid it’ll be time to crank up the air conditioner again.

Another round of strong to severe storms could develop sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening as a cold front moves across the Upper Midwest.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

MONDAY: E 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Rain fades away during the evening. Variably cloudy later on. LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. HIGH: 71, cooler lakeside. LOW: 53

MONDAY: Chance of rain & storms. Some could be strong to severe. HIGH: 74 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Breezy, warm, & humid. Stray shower or storm? HIGH: 90, cooler lakeside. LOW: 72

WEDNESDAY: Warm & humid. Chance of PM storms, some could be strong or severe. HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy. Lower humidity. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 80

