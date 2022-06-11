Advertisement

Operation Fly Formula: 3 million more bottles of formula set to ship to US

A sixth 'Operation Fly Formula' mission was announced Friday by the White House.
A sixth 'Operation Fly Formula' mission was announced Friday by the White House.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More baby formula will soon be heading to the U.S.

On Friday, the White House announced its sixth ‘Operation Fly Formula’ mission. Delta Airlines will carry more than 3 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Kendamil infant formula.

The formula is made by a company based in the United Kingdom.

The flights will depart from London and are scheduled to arrive in Boston and Detroit starting June 20.

The first formula operation flights have already landed in Texas and Virginia.

Nestle said it expects 62,000 cans of Nan Supreme Pro 1 to be sold online within a few days.

The product is expected to be on the websites of Gerber, Walmart, Kroger and Amazon when available.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Robertson is wanted for questioning about a shooting in Green Bay on June 8, 2022
Green Bay police looking for man after Wednesday night shooting
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
State Patrol, June 8 2022
DCI seeks witnesses to events before deputy-involved shooting
Kevin Jones
Charges filed against man in standoff outside trucking company
Santi Castaneda
Chicago murder suspect arrested in Green Bay

Latest News

Roof installation
Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity, known for building houses, installs its 50th roof
Police say 9-month-old Raylon Tucker was taken by his biological mom, Jessica Jones Angulo...
Amber Alert issued for Arizona baby
Roof installation
Habitat, known for building homes, installs its 50th roof
President Joe Biden speaks with guests as he and first lady Jill Biden host a dinner during the...
Biden, other leaders at summit reach migration pact despite attendance flap