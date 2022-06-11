Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Innovations in organ transplants

The director of the U.W. Health Transplant Center talks about innovations allowing more organ transplants
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The medical field has been addressing the need for more organ donations for years. For some patients, the wait for an organ is weeks, months, years, or the rest of their life.

Donate Life America reports every 9 minutes another person is added to the national transplant waiting list, and every day 17 people die waiting for a donor.

Doctors with the U.W. Health Transplant Center in Madison are coming up with innovative solutions.

The director of the transplant center, Dr. Dixon Kaufman, talked with Action 2 News anchor Jeff Alexander about those innovations, where organ availability is increasing, and how opportunities to be a living donor are increasing.

