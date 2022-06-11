INTERVIEW: Innovations in organ transplants

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The medical field has been addressing the need for more organ donations for years. For some patients, the wait for an organ is weeks, months, years, or the rest of their life.

Donate Life America reports every 9 minutes another person is added to the national transplant waiting list, and every day 17 people die waiting for a donor.

Doctors with the U.W. Health Transplant Center in Madison are coming up with innovative solutions.

The director of the transplant center, Dr. Dixon Kaufman, talked with Action 2 News anchor Jeff Alexander about those innovations, where organ availability is increasing, and how opportunities to be a living donor are increasing.

