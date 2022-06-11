Green Bay police find missing 4 and 5-year-old girls

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department found Emma and Cora, two missing white females, less than an hour after sending out an alert of them missing.

They have been reunited with their parents.

GBPD say both girls are non-verbal. They do not speak at all.

They were last seen while sleeping.

Five-year-old Emma has medium to long blond hair with layers. She was wearing a black dress with flowers and black sandals.

Cora, 4-years-old, has ear length curly, wavy blond hair. She was wearing a pink T-shirt down to her knees and barefoot.

They were las seen in the area of St. George and Harvey.

