Advertisement

Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity, known for building houses, installs its 50th roof

Roofing materials and labor were donated to help make a home more affordable
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity donated and installed its 50th roof in an effort to protect a total of 100 homes.

The roof was installed for a family in Menasha with help from JF Lopez Roofing and GAF Community Contractor. Both provided roofing materials and labor to Habitat for Humanity to help it complete the homes it’s building.

Habitat says it’s partnerships like these that help it to make owning a home possible for more people in our community.

“And with this project here and our partners here, they’ve helped us not only on this house today but on many houses throughout the Fox Cities area. It takes partnerships like this to address the issue of affordable housing,” said John Weyenberg, president/CEO of the Habitat chapter.

If you’d like to volunteer or donate to Habitat for Humanity, visit their website to learn about its different programs.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Robertson is wanted for questioning about a shooting in Green Bay on June 8, 2022
Green Bay police looking for man after Wednesday night shooting
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
State Patrol, June 8 2022
DCI seeks witnesses to events before deputy-involved shooting
Kevin Jones
Charges filed against man in standoff outside trucking company
Santi Castaneda
Chicago murder suspect arrested in Green Bay

Latest News

Roof installation
Habitat, known for building homes, installs its 50th roof
Bay Area Workforce Development
Workforce Development launches initiative to train "hidden talent"
Oconto lamppost sign
Oconto County visitor contagious with monkeypox
A group of Democrats argued unsuccessfully that the mailing address on Tim Michels's nomination...
Elections cmsn. votes unanimously to keep Michels on ballot