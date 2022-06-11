Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity, known for building houses, installs its 50th roof

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity donated and installed its 50th roof in an effort to protect a total of 100 homes.

The roof was installed for a family in Menasha with help from JF Lopez Roofing and GAF Community Contractor. Both provided roofing materials and labor to Habitat for Humanity to help it complete the homes it’s building.

Habitat says it’s partnerships like these that help it to make owning a home possible for more people in our community.

“And with this project here and our partners here, they’ve helped us not only on this house today but on many houses throughout the Fox Cities area. It takes partnerships like this to address the issue of affordable housing,” said John Weyenberg, president/CEO of the Habitat chapter.

If you’d like to volunteer or donate to Habitat for Humanity, visit their website to learn about its different programs.

