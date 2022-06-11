Advertisement

Electric outlet box causes Fond du Lac house fire

Fond du Lac house fire, June 11 2022
Fond du Lac house fire, June 11 2022(FDLFR)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - An electric outlet box caused a Fond du Lac house fire Saturday.

According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, firefighters responded to 92 Seymour Street around 11:49 a.m. Residents were doing yard work when they noticed smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters entered the house where they found flames in the kitchen area. They successfully extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The kitchen area sustained extensive damage, while smoke moderately damaged the rest of the house.

Alliant Energy and the American Red Cross assisted at the scene.

