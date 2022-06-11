BELLIN RUN: Gesabwa and Ward take first

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bellin Run officially has its 2022 winners!

Risper Gesabwa took home her eighth title. She beat Makenna Myler by just seven seconds.

Jared Ward took first in the male division, followed by Brendan Gregg.

Runners took off Saturday for the Bellin Run’s 46th annual race.

Many Wisconsinites placed highly in both the female and male divisions.

Friday night, people gathered at Astor Park for registration and packet pickup.

Defending champion Jared Ward said there are many aspects of the Bellin Run that make it unique, including the community.

“You come to a city that has an NFL football team and I expect kind of skyscrapers and just kind of the distant feel that you sometimes feel between people on the streets. And it’s so fun here to run along the Fox River and get away from everybody and it’s just a warm community,” Ward said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the race was virtual in 2020 and 2021. Runners will be able to compete virtually this year, too, if they choose.

View detailed information regarding runners nad times at Bellin Run Results.

