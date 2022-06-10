Advertisement

Victim of May drowning recovered from Sheboygan harbor

Police searched for a man off Sheboygan's North Pier until early in the morning June 1
Police searched for a man off Sheboygan's North Pier until early in the morning June 1(Sheboygan FD)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police say they recovered the body of a man who disappeared and was believed drowned last month.

Police were notified about the body at about 12:30 Friday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Dive Team responded along with the U.S. Coast Guard, Sheboygan Fire Department, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, and Sheboygan County Medical Examiner’s Office.

They confirmed it was a 26-year-old from Sheboygan who was last seen on May 30. It was believed the man jumped into the water from the North Pier. The person isn’t being publicly identified until the family has been notified.

Investigators believe the drowning was accidental. The investigation is ongoing, but police say there’s nothing to indicate the death was criminal or suspicious.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Robertson is wanted for questioning about a shooting in Green Bay on June 8, 2022
Green Bay police looking for man after Wednesday night shooting
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
State Patrol, June 8 2022
DCI seeks witnesses to events before deputy-involved shooting
Santi Castaneda
Chicago murder suspect arrested in Green Bay
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store

Latest News

Democrats filed a complaint that Tim Michels' nomination papers for governor lacked a...
Elections panel keeps Michels on the ballot
Tree climber
High Cliff State Park hosts tree climbing championship
A lifeguard shortage will keep two Green Bay city pools closed this weekend
Green Bay's record low unemployment leads to worker shortage
Samaritan Counseling employees celebrate the opening of their new, larger facility in Menasha
Samaritan Counseling opens larger facility in Menasha
Hiring sign
Green Bay’s low unemployment rate impacts hiring