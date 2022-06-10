Victim of May drowning recovered from Sheboygan harbor

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police say they recovered the body of a man who disappeared and was believed drowned last month.

Police were notified about the body at about 12:30 Friday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Dive Team responded along with the U.S. Coast Guard, Sheboygan Fire Department, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, and Sheboygan County Medical Examiner’s Office.

They confirmed it was a 26-year-old from Sheboygan who was last seen on May 30. It was believed the man jumped into the water from the North Pier. The person isn’t being publicly identified until the family has been notified.

Investigators believe the drowning was accidental. The investigation is ongoing, but police say there’s nothing to indicate the death was criminal or suspicious.

