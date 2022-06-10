TINY STORM CHANCE TODAY... RAIN MORE LIKELY TOMORROW

The weather is quite comfortable across northeast Wisconsin. Temperatures will be rising into the 70s this afternoon, with some spots hitting 80 degrees. Lakeside towns are more likely to see highs in the lower 70s. It’s going to be warm, but it will NOT be all that humid.

Look for some passing clouds to mix in with today’s sunshine. All in all, skies should be partly cloudy with only a SMALL chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. These isolated storms are most likely for folks to the SOUTH of Green Bay.

Our next weathermaker is going to impact your weekend... Low pressure near the Canadian Rockies will ride the fast flow of the jet stream towards the Great Lakes. This unsettled northwest flow will bring rain into northeast Wisconsin by the end of Saturday morning. Umbrellas will be up Saturday afternoon, with a few thunderstorms heading into tomorrow evening. Some storms may have downpours and lightning, but our risk of severe weather is LOW. Plan on the showers to arrive towards the end of Green Bay’s Bellin Run, with wet weather during Appleton’s Flag Day Parade.

Sunday is looking drier, with partly sunny skies. Similar to Saturday, high temperatures will be in the lower 70s... We’ll be keeping an eye on those temperatures next week, as a dome of heat builds across the Midwest. By Wednesday, it’s going to be hot and humid with inland highs soaring into the lower 90s!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

SATURDAY: SW 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, not humid. A stray storm SOUTH? HIGH: 80, cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Mild and calm. LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Rain develops by the end of the morning. Some evening thunder. HIGH: 72 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Probably dry. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Thundershowers at NIGHT. HIGH: 75 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Turning sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 90 LOW: 71

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. Chance of storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 92 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Morning thunder. Not as hot, breezy. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.