Things to know for the 2022 Bellin Run

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bellin Run is back in person with an elite field and activities for the community.

Defending champions Risper Gesabwa and Jared Ward will look to take home another title in the 10K.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the race was virtual in 2020 and 2021. Runners will be able to compete virtually this year if they choose.

The Bellin Run dates back to 1977.

Get Race Weekend Started with our Thursday and Friday Events!



On Friday, people will gather at Astor Park for registration and packet pickup from 3-8 p.m. There will be a health and fitness expo and activities for children. Registration is still available Friday at the park.

Runners will be able to carb-up with a pasta dinner.

FRIDAY RUNS

4 p.m.: The Back to the Road Crew run for people who have been through rehabilitation or recovery from surgery.

5 p.m.: The TRIUMPH Mile for people with disabilities.

6 p.m.: The Children’s Run

FRIDAY ROAD CLOSURES 2-8 P.M.

Clay Street: from Porlier Street to Eliza Street

Porlier Street: from Clay Street to Roosevelt Street

Eliza Street: from Clay Street to Roosevelt Street

Roosevelt Street: from Porlier Street to Eliza Street

SATURDAY EVENTS

7:50 a.m.: National Anthem

7:53 a.m.: Wheelchair and MyTEAM TRIUMPH start

8 a.m.: 10K start

SATURDAY ROAD CLOSURES STARTING AT 4 AM

4:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.: East Mason Street will be closed in both directions from Roosevelt Street to Webster Avenue.

4 a.m.-noon: Clay Street from East Mason Street to Eliza Street

4 a.m.-noon: Porlier Street from Webster Avenue to Roosevelt Street

4 a.m.-noon: Eliza Street from Webster Avenue to Roosevelt Street

4 a.m.-noon: Webster Avenue from East Mason Street to Porlier Street

7:45 a.m.-10 a.m.: Webster Avenue from Porlier Street to Greene Avenue

8 a.m.-9:45 a.m.: Greene Avenue from Webster Avenue to East River Drive

8 a.m.-10:15 a.m.: East River Drive from Greene Avenue to St. Joseph Street

8 a.m.-10:15 a.m.: St. Joseph Street from East River Drive to Libal Street

8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Libal Street and Baird Street from St. Joseph Street to Garland Street

8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Garland Street from Baird Street to Irwin Avenue

8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Irwin Avenue from Garland Street to Hastings Street

8 a.m.-10:45 a.m.: Hastings Street from Baird Street to S. Clay Street

8 a.m.-11 a.m.: S. Clay Street from Hastings Street to Eliza Street

