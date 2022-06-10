Advertisement

Things to know for the 2022 Bellin Run

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bellin Run is back in person with an elite field and activities for the community.

Defending champions Risper Gesabwa and Jared Ward will look to take home another title in the 10K.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the race was virtual in 2020 and 2021. Runners will be able to compete virtually this year if they choose.

The Bellin Run dates back to 1977.

On Friday, people will gather at Astor Park for registration and packet pickup from 3-8 p.m. There will be a health and fitness expo and activities for children. Registration is still available Friday at the park.

Runners will be able to carb-up with a pasta dinner.

CLICK HERE for more information on the events taking place this weekend.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Forecast.

FRIDAY RUNS

  • 4 p.m.: The Back to the Road Crew run for people who have been through rehabilitation or recovery from surgery.
  • 5 p.m.: The TRIUMPH Mile for people with disabilities.
  • 6 p.m.: The Children’s Run

FRIDAY ROAD CLOSURES 2-8 P.M.

  • Clay Street: from Porlier Street to Eliza Street
  • Porlier Street: from Clay Street to Roosevelt Street
  • Eliza Street: from Clay Street to Roosevelt Street
  • Roosevelt Street: from Porlier Street to Eliza Street

SATURDAY EVENTS

  • 7:50 a.m.: National Anthem
  • 7:53 a.m.: Wheelchair and MyTEAM TRIUMPH start
  • 8 a.m.: 10K start

SATURDAY ROAD CLOSURES STARTING AT 4 AM

  • 4:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.: East Mason Street will be closed in both directions from Roosevelt Street to Webster Avenue.
  • 4 a.m.-noon: Clay Street from East Mason Street to Eliza Street
  • 4 a.m.-noon: Porlier Street from Webster Avenue to Roosevelt Street
  • 4 a.m.-noon: Eliza Street from Webster Avenue to Roosevelt Street
  • 4 a.m.-noon: Webster Avenue from East Mason Street to Porlier Street
  • 7:45 a.m.-10 a.m.: Webster Avenue from Porlier Street to Greene Avenue
  • 8 a.m.-9:45 a.m.: Greene Avenue from Webster Avenue to East River Drive
  • 8 a.m.-10:15 a.m.: East River Drive from Greene Avenue to St. Joseph Street
  • 8 a.m.-10:15 a.m.: St. Joseph Street from East River Drive to Libal Street
  • 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Libal Street and Baird Street from St. Joseph Street to Garland Street
  • 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Garland Street from Baird Street to Irwin Avenue
  • 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Irwin Avenue from Garland Street to Hastings Street
  • 8 a.m.-10:45 a.m.: Hastings Street from Baird Street to S. Clay Street
  • 8 a.m.-11 a.m.: S. Clay Street from Hastings Street to Eliza Street

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Robertson is wanted for questioning about a shooting in Green Bay on June 8, 2022
Green Bay police looking for man after Wednesday night shooting
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
State Patrol, June 8 2022
DCI seeks witnesses to events before deputy-involved shooting
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
Dr. Thomas J. Minar was taken into custody in Wisconsin accused of Use of a Computer to...
Former college president arrested in Door County in child sex sting gets prison

Latest News

People participate in the 2-mile Bellin Fun Run, a charity run two days before the 10K Bellin...
Bellin Fun Run start weekend events on the right foot
If Tombstones Could Talk
“If Tombstones Could Talk” returns to For Howard Cemetery
Hit songwriter and recording artist Tai Verdes will join ASCAP Experience on Wednesday,...
Titletown Beats series to kickoff with free Tai Verdes concert
June 8 Birthday Club
June 8 Birthday Club