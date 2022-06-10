Advertisement

Supermom’s Kitchen ready-to-eat salads recalled due to Listeria concerns

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WBAY) - A pair of ready-to-eat salads sold in Wisconsin and Minnesota under the Supermom’s Kitchen brand are being recalled. The company’s testing found samples positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Check your refrigerators for:

  • 4-ounce SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Chef Salad. These have “Enjoy Through” dates of 6/9 or 6/11 on the label.
  • 4.3-ounce SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Caesar Salad. These have “Enjoy Through” dates of 5/26, 5/28, 5/31, 6/2, 6/4, 6/8, 6/9, 6/11, 6/14, or 6/16 on the label.

The plastic packages also have the establishment number EST 19860 in the USDA mark of inspection.

Throw them away or return them to the retailer where you bought them.

There are no reports of illnesses associated with these products.

According to the USDA, contaminated salads could cause listeriosis. Older adults, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and their fetuses or newborns are most at risk. The infection produces symptoms including headaches, muscle aches, stiff neck, fever, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. These can become serious and even fatal in older adults or people with weakened immune systems. In pregnant women, listeriosis can result in miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or a life-threatening infection to the newborn.

