Stretch of County Highway OO closed after vehicle tips in Little Chute

A commercial vehicle tips on County Highway OO in Little Chute. June 10, 2022.
A commercial vehicle tips on County Highway OO in Little Chute. June 10, 2022.(Fox Valley Metro Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of County Highway OO in Little Chute is closed after a commercial vehicle tipped Friday.

The highway is closed between Main Street and Joyce Street.

Fox Valley Metro Police say clean up is “expected to take an extended period of time.”

Officers urge drivers to find an alternate route.

