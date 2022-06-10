Stretch of County Highway OO closed after vehicle tips in Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of County Highway OO in Little Chute is closed after a commercial vehicle tipped Friday.

The highway is closed between Main Street and Joyce Street.

Fox Valley Metro Police say clean up is “expected to take an extended period of time.”

Officers urge drivers to find an alternate route.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: https://www.wbay.com/page/first-alert-traffic/

Due to a commercial motor vehicle crash, Rosehill Rd. from Main St. to Joyce St. will be closed for an extended period. County Highway OO is also closed. Please plan an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/F5ljpl5P0T — Fox Valley Metro PD (@FoxValleyMetro) June 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.