Shawano County traffic stops lead to 35 arrests in one day

Police lights
Police lights(WLBT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a traffic enforcement and drug operation in one. On Thursday, June 9, nine law enforcement agencies participated in a traffic operation organized by the Shawano County Drug Trask Force and Northeast Tri-County Drug Enforcement Group.

The drug task force says the goal was to target illegal drugs as well as criminal driving. In one day, the operation made 98 traffic stops resulting in 35 arrests, 50 citations and 123 warnings.

Seven people were arrested for driving after their license was revoked, and four were caught driving without a valid license for a second time or more, and 1 for felony misappropriation of an ID. One person was operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

Also among the 35 arrested there were 6 warrants, 5 wanted for bail jumping, and 1 probation violation.

There were 6 violations of possession of drug paraphernalia, 4 violations of possession of THC, 3 violations of possession of meth, 2 violations for fentanyl or heroin, 2 violations of possession of a narcotic drug, and 1 arrest for possession of an electric weapon.

Two also face charges of resisting or obstructing an officer.

In all, the 35 who were arrested face a combined 45 possible criminal counts.

The traffic and drug interdiction involved deputies from Forest, Marinette, Menominee and Shawano counties; officers from the Clintonville, Crivitz, Oconto Falls and Pulaski police departments; and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

