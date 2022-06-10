Advertisement

RAIN LIKELY ON SATURDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Right now it looks like late morning or early afternoon before the rain falls
By David Ernst
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Pleasant conditions continue through the evening, and we will be dry overnight. Clouds will gradually increase through the night as lows slip into the 50s. Clouds will quickly thicken Saturday morning with skies turning overcast.

Our next weathermaker is going to bring rain to the area for part of your weekend. Rain showers will move into eastern Wisconsin by mid/late Saturday morning. Umbrellas will be up Saturday afternoon as rain continues... a few non-severe storms are also possible from the afternoon into the evening. Plan on the showers to arrive towards the end of Green Bay’s Bellin Run, with wet weather during Appleton’s Flag Day Parade.

Highs on Saturday will be around 70° and Sunday’s should be similar. Sunday is looking dry, with early clouds giving way to some sunshine by the afternoon. Monday is something of a transition day with highs in the mid 70s and a few late day storms possible. The heat is set to crank up for a couple of days thereafter as highs Tuesday and Wednesday could possibly be in the 90s! The mugginess will be going up then as well.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Clouds gradually increase. Mild and calm. LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Clouds quickly thicken. Rain develops by the late morning. Some PM thunder possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with some late clearing possible. Likely dry. HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly humid. Late storms possible. HIGH: 74 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid, and breezy. An early shower? HIGH: 90 LOW: 71

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid, and breezy. Chance of PM storms. HIGH: 92 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. Lower humidity. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. PM shower north? HIGH: 83

