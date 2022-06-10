Police find kayaks stolen from Kimberly park

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have identified a person responsible for the theft of rental kayaks in Kimberly.

The department says they have recovered the kayaks. Police did not release information on where the kayaks were found or who took them.

The theft happened the morning of Sunday, June 5. Two kayaks were stolen from Sunset Park boat launch. They had recently been added there for community use.

The rental service was suspended due to the theft.

The Village of Kimberly says they hope to bring the rental service back in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.