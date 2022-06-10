Advertisement

More than half of the Wisconsinites charged in Capitol riots have pleaded guilty

A look at the charges and how many cases have been resolved
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WBAY) - Some of those charged in the Capitol riots were from Wisconsin and not all of those cases have been resolved.

We’ve been looking into this.

According to the US Department of Justice, nine Wisconsinites have been charged for their participation. As of now, only four cases remain pending before a judge.

Some of those charged have ties to Northeast Wisconsin.

This includes the most recent arrest of Conlin Weyer on May 13, just weeks ago.

According to the complaint, the Plover man is charged with entering a restricted building and disrupting government business.

Court documents include a number of pictures collected by the FBI showing Weyer among the crowd, including one where he’s inside the Capitol Rotunda.

Another person charged was Riley D. Kasper.

He has ties to the Green Bay area and was charged on March 15 of this year.

Kasper was caught in a number of videos posted on YouTube, as he texted friends, calling the riot exciting.

He’s also accused of bragging that he pepper-sprayed three cops during the protest.

The FBI used cell phone data to put both men in the Capitol at the time of the riots.

While these two cases remain open, five other Wisconsin men have pleaded guilty, mostly to disorderly conduct charges.

Only one Wisconsin rioter, David Charles Mish Jr. of West Allis, received jail time, a sentence of 30 days.

All were ordered to pay restitution and perform community service.

Click here to read the charges and court documents against each Wisconsin person charged in the riots.

