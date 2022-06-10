Advertisement

Justin Bieber postponing performances due to facial paralysis

Pop star Justin Bieber announced he has a medical issue that is forcing him to take a break...
Pop star Justin Bieber announced he has a medical issue that is forcing him to take a break from performing.(Ryan Emberley/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pop star Justin Bieber announced Friday on Instagram that a medical issue is forcing him to take a break from performing.

Bieber said he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face, a condition called Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Medical professionals say a shingles outbreak can trigger the condition.

The pop star said he is doing facial exercises to help but isn’t sure how long it will take him to recover.

Earlier this week, three of his upcoming performances were postponed.

In March, his wife Hailey was hospitalized after having a mini-stroke due to a small blood clot in her brain.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Robertson is wanted for questioning about a shooting in Green Bay on June 8, 2022
Green Bay police looking for man after Wednesday night shooting
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
State Patrol, June 8 2022
DCI seeks witnesses to events before deputy-involved shooting
Santi Castaneda
Chicago murder suspect arrested in Green Bay
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store

Latest News

Democrats filed a complaint that Tim Michels' nomination papers for governor lacked a...
Elections panel keeps Michels on the ballot
Tree climber
High Cliff State Park hosts tree climbing championship
A lifeguard shortage will keep two Green Bay city pools closed this weekend
Green Bay's record low unemployment leads to worker shortage
Samaritan Counseling employees celebrate the opening of their new, larger facility in Menasha
Samaritan Counseling opens larger facility in Menasha
Hiring sign
Green Bay’s low unemployment rate impacts hiring