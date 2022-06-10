Advertisement

JOB OPENING: WBAY MMJ/REPORTER - WBAY

WBAY is your First Alert Station
WBAY is your First Alert Station
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV in Green Bay, Wisconsin is looking for an experienced Reporter/MMJ to join our news team. Ideally applicants should have a minimum of (1) year of experience. Our candidate must be a very strong journalist, positive leader inside and outside the newsroom and be a creative storyteller & writer.

Duties and responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:

- Enterprising ideas for original, impactful and compelling content for all platforms- Able to shoot, write, edit and present stories in a live and/or recorded situation.- Sending and following up on FOIA requests to local agencies- Developing sources within the community to report on important issues- Developing creative content specifically for digital and OTT platforms- Using social media to promote content, drive engagement, find sources and stories

Qualifications/Requirements:

• At least 1 year working at a TV station with a strong news department or a digital, multi-platform news operation• Excellent conversational writing and communication skills• Experience in web and graphic design software, digital publishing applications and multi-media production software• Experience with digital content management systems, shooting video, TVU backpacks/apps, and Edius Video editing• Knowledge of media production, communication and dissemination techniques and methods

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopening, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter and references

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Qualifications

Education

Preferred

Bachelors or better.

Licenses & Certifications

Required

Drivers License

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WBAY:

WBAY-TV is the market-leading ABC affiliate in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The station won 2 Edward R. Murrow Awards in 2020, including Investigative Reporting. Our news department produces 36 hours of news each week. Wbay.com is the number one news and information website in all of NE Wisconsin.

