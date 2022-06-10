Advertisement

Iola-Scandinavia falls in D4 semifinals, Kaukauna advances in D1

By Eric Boynton
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Iola-Scandinavia’s first trip to Goodman Diamond and the WIAA State Softball Tournament came to an end on Thursday as they fell to Horicon.

The Thunderbirds fell behind early after Angelica Bushkie put Horicon in front with an RBI fielder’s choice in the first. Iola-Scandinavia loaded the bases with no one out, but Horicon was able to get out of the jam on a double play.

Horicon put the game away for good with a five run bottom of the sixth to secure a 10-0 win and advance to the Division 4 title game.

In division one, the defending champion Kaukauna Ghosts cruised to a 7-1 win over FVA foe Oshkosh West. Karley Meredith and Lilly Roehrig led the way for the Ghosts with two RBIS a piece.

Skyler Calmes and Karly Meredit combined to hold the Wildcats to one run on three hits, advancing to face Superior in the semifinals on Friday.

