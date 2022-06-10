Advertisement

Green Bay’s low unemployment rate impacts hiring

Hiring sign
Hiring sign(Cameron Crowe)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Across Wisconsin, there are more than two job openings for every one person looking for a job.

That’s having an impact in Green Bay as restaurants and pools are just some of the places struggling to find employees.

Two of Green Bay’s pools -- Colburn and Joannes -- aren’t opening Saturday due to a shortage of lifeguards. The city says it doesn’t know when both pools will open this summer but the Resch Aquatic Center will be open to swimmers on June 11.

Green Bay’s unemployment rate is at a historical low of 2.7% -- that’s lower than Wisconsin’s unemployment rate.

Data show more than 30% of people eligible to work have chosen to drop out of the labor market. Bay Area Workforce Development says this has to do with the effects of COVID-19.

“There really is a group of individuals that are disconnected from the workforce yet, or individuals who want to perhaps be working full-time or even part-time and would and could, but there may be just some barriers,” Vickie Patterson, workforce development program operations manager, said. Other barriers, she said, include finding child care or transportation.

Bay Area Workforce Development classifies this group as hidden talent. It launched an initiative this week, with other organizations, focusing on getting them back into the workforce.

“We have a digital skills effort really looking at barriers that people have around their digital skills and digital literacy skills that is really preventing them from entering in the workforce and remaining in it. And Generator is an organization that is really involved in up-skilling,” Patterson said.

Wisconsin has more than 2 job openings for every 1 person looking for a job

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Robertson is wanted for questioning about a shooting in Green Bay on June 8, 2022
Green Bay police looking for man after Wednesday night shooting
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
State Patrol, June 8 2022
DCI seeks witnesses to events before deputy-involved shooting
Santi Castaneda
Chicago murder suspect arrested in Green Bay
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store

Latest News

Democrats filed a complaint that Tim Michels' nomination papers for governor lacked a...
Elections panel keeps Michels on the ballot
Tree climber
High Cliff State Park hosts tree climbing championship
A lifeguard shortage will keep two Green Bay city pools closed this weekend
Green Bay's record low unemployment leads to worker shortage
Samaritan Counseling employees celebrate the opening of their new, larger facility in Menasha
Samaritan Counseling opens larger facility in Menasha