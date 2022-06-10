Green Bay’s low unemployment rate impacts hiring

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Across Wisconsin, there are more than two job openings for every one person looking for a job.

That’s having an impact in Green Bay as restaurants and pools are just some of the places struggling to find employees.

Two of Green Bay’s pools -- Colburn and Joannes -- aren’t opening Saturday due to a shortage of lifeguards. The city says it doesn’t know when both pools will open this summer but the Resch Aquatic Center will be open to swimmers on June 11.

Green Bay’s unemployment rate is at a historical low of 2.7% -- that’s lower than Wisconsin’s unemployment rate.

Data show more than 30% of people eligible to work have chosen to drop out of the labor market. Bay Area Workforce Development says this has to do with the effects of COVID-19.

“There really is a group of individuals that are disconnected from the workforce yet, or individuals who want to perhaps be working full-time or even part-time and would and could, but there may be just some barriers,” Vickie Patterson, workforce development program operations manager, said. Other barriers, she said, include finding child care or transportation.

Bay Area Workforce Development classifies this group as hidden talent. It launched an initiative this week, with other organizations, focusing on getting them back into the workforce.

“We have a digital skills effort really looking at barriers that people have around their digital skills and digital literacy skills that is really preventing them from entering in the workforce and remaining in it. And Generator is an organization that is really involved in up-skilling,” Patterson said.

