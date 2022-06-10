COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Community levels high in Brown, Door counties

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 11 Wisconsin counties have high community levels of COVID-19 this week, including Brown and Door counties in Northeast Wisconsin.

People are urged to use mitigation strategies when they’re in counties with high community levels of the virus. That includes wearing a mask in public places; avoiding crowded areas and limiting exposure to people outside your household; maintaining a social distance; and frequent hand washing or using hand sanitizer when water and soap aren’t available.

Also, people are encouraged to get vaccinated or get a booster shot when they’re eligible after completing their vaccine series. Door County has one of the highest vaccination rates of any county in Northeast Wisconsin -- 79% of residents having at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 75.2% of residents fully vaccinated -- but it’s also a popular destination for people from outside of the area.

High: Brown, Door

Medium: Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Oconto, Outagamie, Sheboygan, Winnebago

Low: Calumet, Dodge Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara

Among the other counties with high spread, La Crosse is alone on the western side of the state, and Green and Rock counties are on the southern state line, and the remaining 6 are clustered in the southeast corner of the state: They are Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington and Waukesha counties -- it’s worth noting some of these counties border Dodge, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties. Sheboygan is one of 8 counties in Northeast Wisconsin with elevated “medium” community levels of COVID-19 cases. Ten other counties we track in WBAY’s wider viewing area have low community levels.

The CDC bases these levels on new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week, hospitalizations for COVID-19, and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 1,740 new cases were diagnosed since the last report. That’s less than a week ago, helping to bring the 7-day average down significantly from 1,775 to 1,639 cases per day. The positivity rate also slipped again from 12.3% to 12.0% of all COVID-19 tests in the past week positive for the virus -- higher than health officials want but trending in the direction they want to see.

Wisconsin continues to average 4 deaths from COVID-19 each day. Four deaths were added to the death toll, bringing it to 13,058 people. The DHS says 3 of these deaths were recent -- that is, within the last 30 days.

Twenty-five people were hospitalized for COVID-19 since the last report, well below our calculated 7-day average of 35 hospitalizations per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 379 COVID-19 patients Thursday, a drop of 19 from the day before, with 60 people in intensive care units, a decline of 6. We’ll get Friday’s patient numbers later this afternoon. Hospitals in the Northeast health care region are treating 42 patients, 2 of them in ICU. Hospitals in the Fox Valley region have 14 patients, none in ICU.

The Department of Health Services has not updated vaccination numbers for Friday yet. We’ll update this report when it does.

Thursday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 28.1% received vaccine/25.3% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 62.0% received vaccine/58.5% completed vaccinations/20.4% received booster

18 to 24: 60.7% received vaccine/55.1% completed vaccinations/19.8% received booster

25 to 34: 64.6% received vaccine/60.0% completed vaccinations/25.8% received booster

35 to 44: 69.5% received vaccine/66.1% completed vaccinations/33.4% received booster

45 to 54: 71.8% received vaccine/69.1% completed vaccinations/38.4% received booster

55 to 64: 78.2% received vaccine/75.8% completed vaccinations/49.8% received booster

65 and up: 85.3% received vaccine/82.7% completed vaccinations/68.2% received booster

Thursday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 65.9% 63.4% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.0% 55.0% Dodge (87,336) 52.7% 50.6% Door (27,889) (NE) 79.0% 75.2% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.2% 50.6% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.0% 53.6% Forest (8,960) 53.0% 50.5% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.6% 55.0% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.8% 51.4% Langlade (19,119) 54.1% 52.1% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.8% 58.6% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.7% 51.5% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.2% 77.9% Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.1% 51.4% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.5% 61.9% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% 46.5% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.2% 60.8% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.7% 53.8% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.4% 44.5% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.5% 59.7% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,510 (63.1%) 287,921 (60.7%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,352 (60.3%) 317,977 (57.8%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,760,813 (64.5%) 3,575,471 (61.3%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS*

Brown – 73,337 cases (+62) (428 deaths)

Calumet – 11,972 cases (+6) (100 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,176 cases (88 deaths)

Dodge – 25,265 cases (+23) (295 deaths)

Door – 6,938 cases (+13) (61 deaths)

Florence - 837 cases (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 30,848 cases (+32) (262 deaths)

Forest - 2,527 cases (+3) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,845 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,497 cases (+4) (55 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,398 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,702 cases (+4) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 5,139 cases (+10) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 18,099 cases (+9) (161 deaths)

Marinette - 10,061 cases (+7) (108 deaths)

Menominee – 1,957 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,085 cases (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,561 cases (+3) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 44,352 cases (+44) (361 deaths)

Shawano – 10,266 cases (+6) (131 deaths)

Sheboygan – 30,807 cases (+25) (272 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,837 cases (+14) (199 deaths)

Waushara – 5,234 cases (+6) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 46,583 cases (+44) (338 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays.

** Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

