Advertisement

Construction beam falls on car, killing Las Vegas officer

By Cody Lee, Dani Masten and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities say a driver died after a construction beam fell, hitting the victim’s vehicle.

Nevada State Police told KVVU that a tractor-trailer driver carrying a large piece of construction equipment was going southbound on US 95 when it hit a metal beam as the vehicle was traveling under an overpass.

The metal beam then landed on a silver sedan that was following behind the tractor-trailer.

State police confirmed that the man driving that car was pronounced dead on scene, and sources confirmed with KVVU that a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was the person killed.

The Las Vegas Police Protection Agency, which represents the department’s police officers, confirmed the death in a statement.

“Today is a very said and tragic day for the men and women of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. In a tragic accident on the freeway, one of our own lost their life,” the agency said.

Authorities said the tractor-trailer driver is cooperative as police continue the investigation.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is working to replace the beam, which is part of a construction project. The height limit for going under the overpass where the collision occurred is 15 feet.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Robertson is wanted for questioning about a shooting in Green Bay on June 8, 2022
Green Bay police looking for man after Wednesday night shooting
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
State Patrol, June 8 2022
DCI seeks witnesses to events before deputy-involved shooting
Santi Castaneda
Chicago murder suspect arrested in Green Bay
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store

Latest News

Many in the community are glad the officer who shot Lyoya is being charged. (WDIV, GRAND RAPIDS...
Bond set at $100,000 for Michigan cop who killed Patrick Lyoya
Officials said Meridian police officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, has been shot and...
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Police officer shot, killed while responding to call
Mississippi River
Wisconsin to share in $60M from EPA to help curb water pollution
Vernie Dickens, 33, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Detention Center.
Barbershop owner says angry customer shot him over haircut
Tim Michels announces his candidacy for Wisconsin governor
Wisconsin elections panel keeps Michels on governor’s ballot