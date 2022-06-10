Advertisement

Chicago murder suspect arrested in Green Bay

Santi Castaneda
Santi Castaneda(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man wanted for a murder in Chicago has been arrested in Green Bay, police say.

Santi Castaneda, 22, was arrested June 9 in the 3000 block of Curry Lane in Green Bay. He was taken into custody by members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Castaneda was wanted for a Christmas Day 2021 shooting in Chicago. Police say he shot and killed a 24-year-old man in the 3000 block of N Averse Ave.

Castaneda was wanted on a felony count of First Degree Murder.

He was booked into the Brown County Jail awaiting extradition to Chicago.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Robertson is wanted for questioning about a shooting in Green Bay on June 8, 2022
Green Bay police looking for man after Wednesday night shooting
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
State Patrol, June 8 2022
DCI seeks witnesses to events before deputy-involved shooting
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
Dr. Thomas J. Minar was taken into custody in Wisconsin accused of Use of a Computer to...
Former college president arrested in Door County in child sex sting gets prison

Latest News

Kayaking
Police find kayaks stolen from Kimberly park
June 10 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend rain
WATCH: What should we name NASA's Perseverance Rover's new friend?
WATCH: What should we name NASA's Perseverance Rover's new friend?
PET ROCK: ACTION 2 NEWS THIS MORNING 6/10/22
PET ROCK: ACTION 2 NEWS THIS MORNING 6/10/22