Chicago murder suspect arrested in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man wanted for a murder in Chicago has been arrested in Green Bay, police say.

Santi Castaneda, 22, was arrested June 9 in the 3000 block of Curry Lane in Green Bay. He was taken into custody by members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Castaneda was wanted for a Christmas Day 2021 shooting in Chicago. Police say he shot and killed a 24-year-old man in the 3000 block of N Averse Ave.

Castaneda was wanted on a felony count of First Degree Murder.

He was booked into the Brown County Jail awaiting extradition to Chicago.

