Charges filed against man in standoff outside trucking company

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Charges have been filed against a De Pere man accused in a standoff outside a trucking company where he worked.

Kevin Jones, 56, is charged with Terrorist Threats - Create Risk of Causing Result, Disorderly Conduct, and Obstructing an Officer.

On June 7, dispatchers received a call from Jones at 12:55 a.m. He identified himself as a truck driver at J&W Enterprises at 101 Packerland Drive. He said he was having an issue with his company insurance. He told the dispatcher that he worked in the morning and said he was going to die.

“Kevin stated that he wants police there so he does not get killed for not having any insurance,” reads the criminal complaint.

The call was later closed out.

At 6:36 a.m., Jones called 911 and asked for a “keep the peace” at J&W Enterprises. He threatened to start a fire.

“Kevin told the call taker either police show up or there is going to be a black guy killed,” reads the complaint. He was upset that police did not respond to him earlier that morning.

Kevin stated the he would “defend himself and shoot.” He said that if officers didn’t arrive soon that the situation would not end well.

Officers found Jones parked in the driveway of the company. They spoke with him and tried to get him to exit his vehicle. He refused.

“Kevin mentioned something about George Floyd but I could not make out what he said about him,” reads the complaint. He said he was waiting for the media he contacted to arrive on scene. He mentioned fear that officers were going to kill him.

The Green Bay Police Department Bearcat arrived and pulled up behind Jones. Jones took off into the parking lot past the diesel pumps.

Police continued to talk to Jones, telling him they wanted a peaceful resolution.

Brown County negotiators arrived on scene. SWAT took over for the officers.

SWAT deployed a flash bang, pepper balls and a K-9. Jones was then taken into custody.

Jones was taken to Aurora BayCare Hospital for treatment for bites from the K-9. Staff tried tending to his injuries, but Jones refused treatment, “at times yelling very loudly in the ER.”

An ER doctor signed off that Jones refused treatment. Officers attempted to handcuff Jones “but he showed resistive tension.”

“Kevin was yelling so loudly he could be heard throughout the ER,” police say.

Officers were able to handcuff him and transport him to jail.

Jones is being held in the Brown County Jail.

