Bridge on Outagamie County’s Highway KK to close for 2 weeks

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCHANAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Highway Department is making repairs to a bridge on County Highway KK.

The highway department says the bridge over Kankapot Creek in the town of Buchanan is showing signs of deterioration. The bridge will be closed next Monday, June 13, and is expected to last for two weeks.

The bridge is about 1.7 miles east of Highway 55. A detour will be posted using Highway 55, County Highway CE and County Highway D, but drivers are encouraged to plan their route and avoid the area.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is making plans to replace the bridge.

