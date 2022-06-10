Bellin Fun Run start weekend events on the right foot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This Saturday is the return of the Bellin Run for its 46th year in Green Bay. But some people laced up their sneakers early for a charity run Thursday evening.

A two-mile Bellin Fun Run started in Astor Park. It gave runners a chance to job alongside some of the world’s best, who will be taking on the 10K this weekend. Freewill donations were accepted for My Team Triumph, which pairs runners with people with disabilities.

Two past Bellin Run champions took part, Jared Ward and Rispa Gesabwa, as well as a Bellin Run newcomer who gained some fame online by running an under-six-minute mile while 9 months pregnant.

It’s the first time the race is in-person since 2019 because of the pandemic. To celebrate the return, organizers are adding something new to the finish line.

“We do have something really fun at the end of the race this year, it’s a P.R. bell -- a personal record bell. If people have run their best, either 10K or just their best Bellin Run, they walked their fastest time, they ran their fastest time, after the finish line they can go and ring this bell,” assistant race director Linda Maxwell explained.

Preparations for Saturday’s run continue Friday with more events in Astor Park, including a pasta dinner, athlete autograph signings and kids’ activities.

