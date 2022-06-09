Advertisement

US military eases restrictions on HIV positive members

The US military is easing restrictions on HIV positive service members.
The US military is easing restrictions on HIV positive service members.(Rudi Riet / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Pentagon has changed its policy on HIV positive service members.

People who are HIV positive used to be banned from joining the U.S. military as officers or deploying abroad.

However, according to a Defense Department memo this week, the new policy says that HIV positive individuals who are asymptomatic and who have a confirmed undetectable viral load will no longer face restrictions.

They also cannot be discharged or separated from military service just because of their HIV status.

According to the memo, the policy has been updated due to advances in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of the virus.

The change in policy comes after a recent federal court decision that ruled the Defense Department policies were unlawful.

