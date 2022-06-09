Two people hospitalized after shooting in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were hurt in a shooting on Green Bay’s east side Wednesday night.

“Just before 10:00 last night, officers from the Green Bay Police Department responded to report of a male shot. The male had gone to a business to summon help. Officers responded, located the male, began rendering aid. Green Bay Fire Department also responded to assist,” said Lieutenant Brad Strouf with the Green Bay Police Department.

Police said officers began looking around the general area where it happened and found a second victim who was also shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Lieutenant Strouf said the department is investigating two scenes, one where officers believe the shooting happened, and the other at the business on the other side of East Mason Street.

“As far as the general public, there is no reason to suspect at this point that this is a random event, although we always caution the general public to be aware of their surroundings, to be aware of what’s going on around them, if they see something suspicious, to contact Green Bay Police and let us investigate that,” said Lt. Strouf.

Police are now working to talk to witnesses and sift through evidence including surveillance video.

The two victims have not been identified.

Authorities had East Mason and Lime Kiln Road shut down for some time while they investigated the scene, but it has reopened to traffic.

