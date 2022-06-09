Advertisement

Tourism official: Wisconsin tourism bounce is worth more than money

Crowds at last summer's EAA AirVenture night-time air show
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - State tourism is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism in its 2021 report. Local communities played into that return to success.

In 2021, Wisconsin tourism generated $20.9 billion in total economic impact. All 72 counties in the state reported double-digit growth from 2020.

In the Fox Valley, Outagamie County contributed $466 million and directly supported more than 4,600 jobs. Winnebago County tourism contributed $458 million.

Officials say while these numbers are great to see, the tourism bounce-back is about much more than the money.

“It’s big money, but it’s what keeps a lot of businesses going too,” Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Amy Albright said. “If you think about all the things that are touched by hospitalities, you know, we think of the hotels and restaurants at the top of the list, but you know, we’re talking about florists and we’re talking about caterers and jobs and part-time and full-time jobs, and almost everything is touched by tourism.”

While inflation and gas prices are affecting businesses and travel decisions worldwide, officials say Wisconsin’s tourism is driven by people within the state or close by.

Both Outagamie and Winnebago counties told us they don’t expect to see any significant impacts to their overall tourism numbers from the global situation. But they add it does make it important that the events they plan are worth the drive.

