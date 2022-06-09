A TOASTY WARM THURSDAY

Areas of dense fog along the west end of the Bay and back into central Wisconsin are fading away as morning temperatures rise. It’s going to be a toasty warm afternoon with highs in the low 70s lakeside, with mid to upper 70s for inland areas. Northwest winds may be a bit breezy at times, but otherwise it’s going to be a pleasant day.

It wouldn’t be surprising if isolated thundershowers passed through Upper Michigan later today, but northeast Wisconsin will stay dry with mostly sunny skies. We’ll see chances of rain over the next couple days... With an unsettled northwest flow from the jet stream, look for spotty thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon. Most of these will be SOUTH of Green Bay. However, widespread rain is more likely to sweep into most of northeast Saturday afternoon, with a chance of thunderstorms Saturday night. Over the next couple days, our severe weather outlook is LOW.

Seasonable temperatures will continue through Monday, followed by increasing heat and humidity. Highs will be well into the 80s during the middle of next week. With increasing humidity, we may see the heat index rise to about 90 degrees.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-15 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

FRIDAY: W/SW 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. Breezy at times this afternoon. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Mild and dry. LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty afternoon storms, mainly SOUTH of Green Bay. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Early sun, but turning cloudy. Afternoon rain, with a chance of storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and slightly cooler. HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Thundershowers at NIGHT. HIGH: 74 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Turning sunny. Very warm and breezy. Humidity rises. HIGH: 86 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. Chance of storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 88

