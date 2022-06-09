Advertisement

Study: Tourists spent 21% more in Wisconsin in 2021

Memorial Day weekend was a welcome sight to Wisconsin travel destinations like Wisconsin Dells.
Memorial Day weekend was a welcome sight to Wisconsin travel destinations like Wisconsin Dells.(WMTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new study has found that tourists spent nearly $13 billion in Wisconsin last year as the state rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the state Department of Tourism-commissioned study from Tourism Economics found tourism spending jumped 31.1% from 2020.

Every county in the state saw a double-digit increase in direct spending, ranging from 14% more in Rusk County to 54.6% more in Sauk County, which is home to a number of attractions in the Wisconsin Dells area.

The overall impact of tourism in the state last year was $20.9 billion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Oconto officer-involved critical incident leaves one dead
Appleton Police investigate two deaths. June 7, 2022.
Appleton Police identify man and woman in murder-suicide
Wisconsin resident caught during fish poaching probe
Alex Radtke
Appleton teen found safe

Latest News

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Steady numbers
Garden kaleidoscope sculptures by Bob Anderson
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Sculptor found true love through art
Robert Robertson is wanted for questioning about a shooting in Green Bay on June 8, 2022
Green Bay police looking for man after Wednesday night shooting
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs