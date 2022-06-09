Advertisement

Stretch of Green Bay street closes for 2 months for bridge replacement

Road closed sign
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A street on Green Bay’s west side that feeds traffic to and from W. Mason St. is closing for over two months this summer.

Green Bay Public Works is closing S. Taylor St. between 7th and 9th streets starting next Monday, June 13. That’s just south of W. Mason. It will remain closed through Friday, August 26, to replace a small bridge.

Public Works isn’t posting a detour, so you’ll have to find your own route. There will be access to residences and businesses.

