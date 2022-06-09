SPOTTY STORMS POSSIBLE FRIDAY AFTERNOON

Skies will stay mainly clear tonight and it will be a quiet one with lows settling into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Some high clouds will increase around dawn, and clouds should thicken over the course of the morning. By the afternoon, some spotty showers or storms should develop... mostly SOUTH of Green Bay. Highs will get into the upper half of the 70s once again.

Widespread rain is more likely to sweep into most of northeast Saturday afternoon, with a chance of thunderstorms by the evening. The morning will start dry with a little sun, but clouds will quickly increase. Highs Saturday should be in the middle 70s with lower 70s on Sunday. While a stray shower remains possible Sunday, most will stay dry. Over the next couple days, our severe weather outlook is LOW.

Seasonable temperatures will continue through Monday, followed by increasing heat and humidity. Highs will be well into the 80s during the middle of next week. With increasing humidity, we may see the heat index rise to about 90 degrees.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: W/SW 1-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

SATURDAY: SSW 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, mild, and dry. LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty afternoon storms, mainly SOUTH of Green Bay. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy. Afternoon rain, with a chance of storms by the evening. HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Late rain or a few storms... especially NORTH. HIGH: 74 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Warmer and breezy with partly cloudy skies. Humidity rises. HIGH: 87 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Hot, humid, and breezy. Increasing clouds with scattered storms developing. HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. Not as hot. HIGH: 82

