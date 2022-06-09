Road closures for Sheboygan Area High School Graduation Ceremony

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Area School District will be holding its annual High School Graduation Ceremony at Vollrath Park.

Drivers in the area should know, North 3 Street from the intersection of Park Avenue north to the intersection of Vollrath Blvd. will be closed down to traffic from approximately 1:00 PM until approximately 5:00 PM.

The Sheboygan Police Department said Vollrath Blvd. on the north side of the park will be reserved for Handicapped parking only.

Alcoholic beverages will not be permitted in the park during the commencement exercises from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM.

Pets are also prohibited in the park in accordance with City Ordinances. The Sheboygan Police Department in partnership with the Sheboygan Area School District and the community wishes everyone to have a safe, happy and responsible graduation ceremony and celebration.

