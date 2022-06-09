Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Possible energy blackouts

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Midwestern states could see some energy blackouts this summer due to hotter weather, a growing demand for power and the retirement of coal fuel power plants.

Matt Cullen of Wisconsin Public Service joined Action 2 News to discuss blackouts. He believes WPS will be able to meet the energy needs of Wisconsinites this summer.

“We’ve long believed that we need diverse and different types of fuel sources. Things like solar energy, wind energy, hydroelectric energy... to deliver the energy that our customers depend on. This approach is working for us and able to deliver that reliable energy,” Cullen explained.

