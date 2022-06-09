Green Bay Area School District Annual Summer Food Program Begins June 15

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Public School District has announced dates for the upcoming Summer Food Program.

“Stressing the importance of offering nutritious meals to children during the summer months, the Green Bay Area Public School District announces the sponsorship of the annual Summer Food Service Program. Free meals will be served at community sites and at District schools participating in Summer School,” said the school district in a press release.

The Summer Food Program will run June 15 - August 19, 2022.

ALL children (not only GBAPS students) ages 1-18 years old can receive free summer meals. Visit foodservice.gbaps.org/summer_program to view the list of participating locations, serving times, and days when meals will not be served. New this year, all children must be present for their meal service, and all meals must be eaten at the serving site. Meals cannot be taken off-site. These changes are federally mandated by the USDA.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, provides nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable. Free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under. Persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.

Summer Food Service Program serving locations can be found on the District Food Service website. Please note that the meal locations and serving times are subject to change. Community members should check the website often. Meals are provided to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.

“This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available,” said Lynette Kiehnau, Food Service Director. “Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the strength of this program.”

