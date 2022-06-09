Former college president arrested in Door County in child sex sting gets prison

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Indiana man who prosecutors say intended to have sex with a 15-year-old boy in Door County was sentenced this week to 6 years in prison for child enticement and other felony charges.

Thomas Minar was president of Franklin College, about 20 miles south of Indianapolis, at the time of his arrest in a Wisconsin sex crime sting in January 2020. He was fired after he was charged with 15 felonies, including 12 counts of possession of child pornography. Minar pleaded no contest to child enticement and two counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, Minar was visiting Sturgeon Bay when he struck up a conversation with “Tyler” on a gay chat app. The profile for “Tyler,” who was actually an undercover officer, said he was 19 but he quickly told Minar he was 15 and said he was in high school. Investigators say Minar continued the conversation for several hours and shared sexual photos before arranging to meet the boy at a local restaurant. Police arrested him when he showed up.

After Minar serves his prison time, he’ll be on extended supervision for another 6 years. He’ll be registered as a sex offender and have to provide a DNA sample; he won’t be allowed to use the internet with an agent’s approval; he won’t be allowed to use a number of chat or text apps; and he won’t be allowed unsupervised contact with minors without an agent’s approval.

